Carnahan Denies Conflict Over State Ballot Measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan says she does not have a conflict of interest over a ballot measure that seeks to increase electricity coming from renewable energy sources.

Carnahan's office is responsible for writing summaries to explain initiatives that appear on the ballot.

Republican Rep. Jay Barnes has said Carnahan should recuse her office from the initiative concerning renewable energy sources because her brother is the founder and chairman of Wind Capital Group, a wind-energy production company.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that Carnahan assigned the deputy secretary of state to develop the renewable energy sources summary.

Carnahan says the attorney general's office concluded that the secretary of state cannot assign someone from another state agency to write a ballot summary.