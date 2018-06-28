Carnahan, Investment Experts Head MU Finance Panel

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan will join a group of bankers and financial planners Wednesday at a University of Missouri personal finance symposium.



Carnahan will discuss the state's role in financial markets at a 12:30 p.m. talk at the third annual symposium. Other speakers will address changes to estate tax laws, investment strategies and debt

reduction.



The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public through advance registration. The university's Personal Financial Planning Department and the Mid-Missouri Estate Planning Council are

sponsors. More details can be found online at http://pfp.missouri.edu/news.html.symposium .