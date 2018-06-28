Carnahan Names State Librarian

AP-MO--StateLibrarian 02-22 0097 AP-MO--State Librarian Conroy named state librarian JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The state has a new librarian. Secretary of State Robin Carnahan today chose Margaret Conroy as the next state librarian. Conroy had served as director of the Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City and previously directed the Little Dixie Regional Libraries in Moberly. She is a past president of the Missouri Library Association. Conroy replaces state librarian Sara Parker, who announced her resignation in September after ten years on the job. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-22-06 1438EST