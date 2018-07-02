Carnahan Proposes Help to Domestic Violence Victims

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Secretary of State Robin Carnahan wants Missouri to enact a program offering victims of domestic violence an alternative address through her office. The concept is already in place in 17 other states, and the idea is to keep victims' residential addresses private, and foil abusers trying to track them down. The program would be available to anyone who has suffered domestic violence, rape, sexual assault or stalking, children and adults. The person would apply to the secretary of state's office and get an alternate address. The office would receive and then forward the mail to the real home. The alternate address also could be used on court documents and other public records to keep abusers from finding them through paperwork.