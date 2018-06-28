Carnahan Rallies Supporters Close to Election
ST. LOUIS - Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Robin Carnahan may be behind in the polls but she said that isn't holding her back in the home stretch. Carnahan spoke to supporters on Sunday about the importance of voting. One supporter, Les Spencer, from Carnahan's fathers' hometown of Rolla said the polls don't tell the whole story.
"When Mel Carnahan was running for governor, his opponent called him a 'redneck from Rolla,'" Spencer said.
That's how Spencer got the idea to travel across the state with a sign that reads "Redneck for Robin Carnahan."
Spencer said he has been to more than six campaign stops with Carnahan. But, Carnahan's famous name and Spencer's signature rally sign can't conceal the polls putting Carnahan at a double-digit disadvantage in the race against Republican Roy Blunt.
"Well the polls are just bouncing around all over the place and it all depends on who shows up to vote," said Carnahan. "Crowds like this have been in all kinds of little community centers out there making phone calls, knocking on doors, and in the end that's what is going to get this over the top for us."
In a race riddled with negative campaign ads, Carnahan is finishing the campaign with a focus on big issues like jobs and the economy.
"We need some new ideas, some new blood, folks who aren't just beholden to these special interests," Carnahan said.
Carnahan will spend election night in St. Louis.
