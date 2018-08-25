Carnahan Urges Fewer Business Requirements

Democrat Carnahan says eight proposals are needed for small businesses to expand and create more jobs and for the state to better protect investors. At least one Democrat in the House or Senate and at least one Republican co-sponsor have filed most of the proposals as bills. Businesses would need to file with the state only every two years and could choose not to receive junk mail from registering. Penalties for securities fraud against seniors or the disabled would increase to a $50,000 fine and up to five years in prison.