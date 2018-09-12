Carpenter Gets First Win for Cards

CHICAGO (AP) -- Daniel Descalso hit a two-out, bases-loaded single in the eighth off Kerry Wood and Albert Pujols had four hits Tuesday night, helping Chris Carpenter get his first win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4. St. Louis pulled out the victory without manager Tony La Russa, who was undergoing tests at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. General manager John Mozeliak said the veteran manager had been diagnosed with shingles and wasn't sure when he'd be back. Bench coach Joe Pettini ran the team. Carpenter (1-2) allowed four runs and 13 singles over seven innings to get his first win since last Sept. 30. He threw 116 pitches to earn the win in his eighth start of the season. Eduardo Sanchez pitched the ninth for his fourth save.