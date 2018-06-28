Carpenter Paces Cardinals' Win Over Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Chris Carpenter outdueled Cincinnati Reds nemesis Johnny Cueto with eight scoreless innings, then watched from the dugout as pinch-hitter Mark Hamilton drove in the lone run with an infield hit for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 1-0 victory on

Monday night.

Cueto (5-3) allowed six hits in eight innings in his first

appearance against the Cardinals since he spiked Carpenter on the back and dealt Jason LaRue a career-ending concussion with kicks during a brawl in Cincinnati Aug. 11. Cueto and Brandon Phillips, whose bat tap to catcher Yadier Molina's shin guard had precipitated the bench-clearing incident, were both booed at every

opportunity.