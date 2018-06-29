Carpenter Throws Off Mound

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, March 16 2012 Mar 16, 2012 Friday, March 16, 2012 7:10:49 PM CDT March 16, 2012 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JUPITER, FL -- Ailing St. Louis Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter has thrown off a mound for the first time in nearly two weeks. Carpenter had been limited in workouts since March 3 because of a stiff neck.

Carpenter threw 30 fastballs at about 75 percent on Friday. He said he felt better than he had expected and was happy with the session. If he feels well Saturday, he could try to throw off the mound again Sunday or Monday, and pitch batting practice.

The Cardinals think they might have a better idea next week of when Carpenter would be ready for exhibition games.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7am 78°
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°