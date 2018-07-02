Carpenter to Pitch Thursday

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have altered their rotation, taking advantage of a day off to start ace Chris Carpenter on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Carpenter has won six of seven decisions since a 1-7 start and will be on regular rest when he opposes Brewers ace Yovani Gallardo on Thursday.

Jake Westbrook also is moving ahead of Kyle Lohse in the rotation and will pitch Wednesday against Randy Wolf. Lohse is slotted to go Friday against the Rockies.