Carpenter to Pitch Thursday

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 09 2011 Aug 9, 2011 Tuesday, August 09, 2011 4:21:00 PM CDT August 09, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have altered their rotation, taking advantage of a day off to start ace Chris Carpenter on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Carpenter has won six of seven decisions since a 1-7 start and will be on regular rest when he opposes Brewers ace Yovani Gallardo on Thursday.

Jake Westbrook also is moving ahead of Kyle Lohse in the rotation and will pitch Wednesday against Randy Wolf. Lohse is slotted to go Friday against the Rockies.

