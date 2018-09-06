Carreiro Earns Second Straight First Team All-AMC Selection

ST. LOUIS -- Marcelo Carreiro earned first team All-AMC honors for the William Woods University men's soccer team, one of four players to earn all-conference nods for the Owls. It is the second straight first team nod for Carreiro.

Carreiro started all 20 matches for the Owls, leading the team with 12 goals on the year. His goal total ranks 50th in the NAIA, and he tallied four game-winning goals for William Woods, good for 21st in the country. Strong in the classroom as well, he earned Capital One Academic All-District accolades. He has earned all-conference accolades all three years for the Owls, picking up all-AMC nod

Joining Carreiro on the all-conference roster are Luca Stroeter, Ryan Mann, and Alan Matthew, all of whom earned honorable mention nods.

Matthew picked up his second consecutive honorable mention selection, and he has started in 39 of his 40 career appearances for William Woods. The sophomore spearheaded a WWU defensive unit that allowed just 29 goals on the year.

Earning his first career all-conference selection, Mann scored six goals on the year, including a hat trick in William Woods's Sept. 10 win over Central Christian College. The senior appeared in all 20 games for the Owls this season, with 11 starts. Two of his goals on the year were game winners, and he added five assists on the campaign.

Stroeter was second on the team with seven assists on the year, adding four goals in his 19 appearances for WWU. He struck for a game-winning goal on Sept. 15 in WWU's 2-1 win over Culver-Stockton. It's the first selection for the sophomore.

The Owls finished the 2012 season with an overall record of 11-8-1, earning fourth in the American Midwest Conference with a 4-3-1 league record.