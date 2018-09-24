Carriage rides can be regulated but not banned under bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri cities would be able to impose tougher regulations on horse-drawn carriages but couldn't ban them under legislation that won preliminary approval in the state Senate.

The legislation advanced Tuesday after a St. Louis alderman attempted to ban horse-drawn carriage rides on city streets.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it would allow municipalities to impose rules that could stop carriage rides if temperatures are too hot or too cold, or, for example, during rush hour traffic. But it would bar cities from imposing rules that would prohibit the use of a working animal.

The measure needs one more vote in the Senate before moving to the House for further debate.

Republican Sen. Brian Munzlinger, of Williamstown, bemoaned attempts to ban the horses, saying they're a "good draw for tourism."