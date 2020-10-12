Carrington Harrison talks Mizzou & Chiefs Football on Sports Xtra

COLUMBIA- Carrington Harrison from 610 Sports Kansas City joined KOMU 8's Ben Arnet to discuss Mizzou's recent road loss to Tennessee and what the Tigers need to do to improve moving forward.

They also looked ahead to the Chiefs' Monday Night match-up with the New England Patriots and what the delay in the game will mean for both teams.

Watch Sports Xtra every Sunday night after Sunday Night Football and KOMU 8 News for more interviews, feature stories and our weekly Friday Night Fever High School Play of the Week nominees!