Carrollton woman indicted in $185K bank fraud scheme

JEFFERSON CITY - A Carrollton woman was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in connection with a $185,000 bank fraud scheme, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tammy Dickenson.



The attorney's office said 62-year-old Carol Joyce Noble of Carrollton was charged with three counts of bank fraud after a joint investigation by the FBI.

The indictment said Noble was part of a scheme to obtain a fraudulent $185,000 loan from Central Trust Bank in Jefferson City. It said Noble was planning to use the false loan to buy a convenience store in Stover.

The report from Don Ledford, Public Affairs Officer for the attorney's office, said Noble took part in a fraudulent appraisal of her Gravois Mills home in order to get the loan. It said she changed the last number of the address on the loan documents to match a neighbor's home. The indictment said Noble met the appraiser at the neighbor's home and told the appraiser that it was her own.

The appraiser appraised the wrong home at a value $100,000 higher than the value of Noble's property.

The neighbor was unaware of the situation, according to the statement.