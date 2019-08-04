Cars for a Cure; raising awareness for hydrocephalus

MARSHALL - A collection of old and new cars and motorcycles were used to raise awareness for hydrocephalus Saturday at the first annual Car Show for a Cure.

The event featured 55 different types of cars and 10 motorcycles. There was an entry fee of $20 for each vehicle and $10 for any additional vehicle. The money will go toward hydrocephalus research. Organizers said about 1,000 people were expected to attend.

Cody Samson, event organizer and Midwestern Hydrocephalus Coalition CEO, said he was approached by the Marshall Cultural Council about doing the car show.

"I've lived with the condition of hydrocephalus and I love cars," Samson said. "Car shows are very popular and we figured we would have this."

Heather Arth, a member of the council, said the MCC wanted to do a car show, but didn't have the manpower to make it happen.

"We reached out to Cody and then he took it on," Arth said. "Everybody knows Cody here. He's just a fun loving guy and we are glad he is a part of our community."

The other events Saturday included the annual Shopping under the Sun event and Sips and Grins wine walk.