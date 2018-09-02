Cars, Trucks and Helicopters Take Over Cosmo Park

COLUMBIA - Kids got to play in dozens of different vehicles in Cosmo Park today.

The event, Tons of Trucks, was sponsored by Columbia Parks and Recreation and Parents as Teachers.

Hundreds of families attended the event, which ran from 4-7 PM.

"I liked how all these trucks from all over town came up into one big parking lot," Amos Tramel said.

Many kids said the race car was their favorite.