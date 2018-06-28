Carson Palmer Has First Practice With Raiders

ALAMEDA, CA (AP) -- Carson Palmer shared time with the first-team offense with Kyle Boller at his initial practice with the Oakland Raiders.



Coach Hue Jackson says it remains to be seen who will get the start on Sunday against Kansas City in Oakland's first game since losing starter Jason Campbell to a broken collarbone and making the bold trade to acquire Palmer.



Palmer says there is definitely a learning curve after spending the last few months working out on his own in Southern California while refusing to report to the Cincinnati Bengals.



Both Palmer and Boller say they are preparing to start Sunday against the Chiefs. Jackson says he likely won't make his final decision until after watching a week of practice.