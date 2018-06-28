Carson Palmer Has First Practice With Raiders
ALAMEDA, CA (AP) -- Carson Palmer shared time with the first-team offense with Kyle Boller at his initial practice with the Oakland Raiders.
Coach Hue Jackson says it remains to be seen who will get the start on Sunday against Kansas City in Oakland's first game since losing starter Jason Campbell to a broken collarbone and making the bold trade to acquire Palmer.
Palmer says there is definitely a learning curve after spending the last few months working out on his own in Southern California while refusing to report to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Both Palmer and Boller say they are preparing to start Sunday against the Chiefs. Jackson says he likely won't make his final decision until after watching a week of practice.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in