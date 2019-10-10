Carter County man arrested, charged for rape in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A Carter County man ended up in the Boone County jail Tuesday, weeks after he was charged with rape and more than seven months after the alleged incident.

Kristopher Roberson, 28, from Van Buren faces one count of rape and one count of sodomy. Prosecutors filed the charges on September 24; the alleged rape happened February 16.

Roberson's bond is set at $50,000.