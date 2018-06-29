Carthage Dad Charged in Accidental Shooting

CARTHAGE, Mo. - A Carthage man is facing six felony charges after an altercation with his father-in-law resulted in two young children being shot in the face.

The Joplin Globe reports 27-year-old Kenton Cowgill Jr. was charged Tuesday with three counts of domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says the fight Monday began when 48-year-old Mark Wittenmeyer confronted Cowgill about a domestic assault involving Cowgill's wife, Wittenmeyer's daughter.

Prosecutors say Cowgill grabbed a shotgun and it discharged while the men struggled over the weapon, striking a 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy in the face.

A deputy says the children's wounds are not life-threatening.

Online court records do not indicate whether Cowgill has obtained an attorney.