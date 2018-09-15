Carthage Humane Society Lawsuit

CARTHAGE (AP) - The Carthage Humane Society Board is trying to stay intact despite a lawsuit calling for the board's end. The board is continuing talks with the state to see if a settlement can be worked out. Attorney General Jay Nixon is seeking the ouster of three paid Humane Society officers and the dissolution of the current board. The lawsuit alleges financial mismanagement and misdeeds, and poor animal care. Officers have denied the allegations. Motions in the case were set to be heard last week in Jasper County Circuit Court. But then a filing on behalf of Nixon came, announcing that the hearing had been called off so the parties could continue talks.