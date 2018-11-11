Carthage Mayor To Call For Stricter Air-Quality Rules

CARTHAGE (AP) -- The mayor of Carthage says he'll call for stricter air-quality rules today at a meeting of the Missouri Air Conservation Commission. Mayor Jim Woestman says changes made by Renewable Environmental Solutions have not stopped repeated complaints about odors coming from its plant. Woestman said he plans to tell the commission that Carthage "has been dealing with major stink problems for a few years." He says the foul smell is so bad that it can cause people to lose their appetites. RES converts poultry by-products into fuel oil. The president of the company was not available for comment. Woestman said he'll urge the panel to impose a stricter odor dilution standard, a remedy recommended by the Sierra Club and Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon.