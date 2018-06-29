Carthage's Historical Painter Turns Eye to Fairground

CARTHAGE - Carthage artist Andy Thomas isn't straying from his historical painting roots. But he is getting inspiration from something other than the Civil War these days. His oil painting "A Day at the Races" portrays harness racing at the Knell's Jasper County Fairgrounds in the early 20th century. Thomas picked the historical departure for this year's Midwest Gathering of the Artists Art Show and Auction. The event is September seventh through ninth. Thomas says he was thinking about different area scenes, and his wife, Dina, reminded him about the fairgrounds scene. The artist has participated in the Midwest Gathering since 1991.