Case against suspected paid arsonist starts again

COLUMBIA - A case against a suspected arsonist for hire was back in court Tuesday.

A judge declared the case a mistrial for James Hall in February because the jury could not decide on a verdict.

The prosecutor charged Hall with first-degree arson, saying Hall was paid to set a mobile home on fire while an elderly woman was inside.

Prosecutors have said before Hall is connected to Mehrdad Fotoohighiam, his former employer, who allegedly paid him $500 to burn the trailer near Rock Quarry Road and Grindstone Parkway.

In a separate case, Fotoohighiam is charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Hall's trail is expected to last three days.

Attorneys questioned more than 50 potential jurors Tuesday.