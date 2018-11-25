Case dismissed against second Saudi man in Springfield

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A judge dismissed a case against a Saudi national who was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Springfield two years ago.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Greene County Circuit Judge Mark Powell last week dismissed the case against 22-year-old Rayan Alqabbaa.

Alqabbaa and Ahmed Alanazi, who were Missouri State University students, were accused in 2003 of dragging a woman from a nightclub and sexually assaulting her at an apartment. Alanazi was found not guilty in a bench trial in August.

The judge who found Alanazi not guilty said the woman believed something happened to her but she was too intoxicated to remember and her story changed several times.

Alqabbaa remained in the U.S. for schooling but Alanazi has returned to Saudi Arabia.