Case of former CPD Chief Ken Burton's DWI arrest now in prosecutors' hands

COLUMBIA - The case of Former Police Chief Ken Burton's driving while intoxicated arrest is now in the hands of prosecutors.

The city prosecutor received the case Friday morning. The prosecutor's office said the prosecutor is reviewing the case.

A DWI enforcement officer had probable cause to stop Burton last Thursday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The officer stopped Burton at the intersection of Broadway and McBaine Avenue at 8:18 p.m., according to city spokesperson Steve Sapp.

Burton was issued a municipal summons for failure to yield or stop and a summons for DWI.

Burton served as chief from April 2009 until 2018. He was placed on administrative leave last December, resigning a week later.

The Columbia Missourian reported in December on Burton's history of frequent tardiness and missing events while drinking at a local bar.