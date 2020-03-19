Cases in Kansas City bring state COVID-19 case total to 17

Courtesy: Children's Mercy Hospital twitter

COLUMBIA - The total cases of COVID-19 in Missouri has reached 17 after Children's Mercy and the Jackson County Health Department each confirmed a new case via Twitter announcements.

Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tweeted that a patient seen in their Emergency Department tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend.

A patient seen in our Emergency Department at Adele Hall Campus on March 15, tested positive for #COVID19 and is being self-quarantined at home. Learn what we are doing to protect our patients, families and staff from the spread of the disease. https://t.co/W26V6zghX4 pic.twitter.com/1Gxu6F3nAQ — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) March 18, 2020

Jackson County Health Department announced their second presumptive positive case Tuesday night.

We are announcing the second case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Eastern Jackson County. The individual affected is a man is his 40’s who had recently traveled internationally. — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) March 18, 2020

When asked about where the man had traveled from, the health department said they are not releasing any additional information regarding the case at this time.

State officials have yet to confirm these two new cases.

At the time of this story, no one has died in Missouri from COVID-19.