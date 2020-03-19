Cases in Kansas City bring state COVID-19 case total to 17

By: Kathleen Gomez, KOMU8 Digital Producer
Courtesy: Children's Mercy Hospital twitter

COLUMBIA - The total cases of COVID-19 in Missouri has reached 17 after Children's Mercy and the Jackson County Health Department each confirmed a new case via Twitter announcements.

Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tweeted that a patient seen in their Emergency Department tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend. 

Jackson County Health Department announced their second presumptive positive case Tuesday night. 

When asked about where the man had traveled from, the health department said they are not releasing any additional information regarding the case at this time. 

State officials have yet to confirm these two new cases.

At the time of this story, no one has died in Missouri from COVID-19.

