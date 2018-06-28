Cases of measles related to Kansas City outbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - State health officials say two cases of measles in the Wichita area are linked to a recent outbreak in the bistate Kansas City metropolitan area.

The Sedgwick County cases reported Thursday involve an unvaccinated adult and an infant who is too young to be vaccinated. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has now had five cases of measles this year.

Officials did not disclose the relationship between the Wichita-area cases and those in Johnson County, Kansas, and nearby Clay County, Missouri.

Four Clay County residents were diagnosed with measles in mid-May, including an unvaccinated infant who had traveled abroad with family members.

In early June, an adult and an unvaccinated child in Johnson County contracted measles after having contact with some of the Missouri patients.