Casey Anthony's Mother Could Face Perjury Charges

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A sheriff in Florida says Casey Anthony's mother could face perjury charges for her testimony during her daughter's murder trial.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Tuesday that Cindy Anthony may have lied on the witness when she was testifying about who searched for chloroform on the family computer. Cindy Anthony initially told police she did not search for chloroform, but at the trial she said she did.

The sheriff also revealed that authorities are investigating a witness tampering allegation. He would not elaborate.

He spoke to reporters during a wide-ranging news conference a week after Casey Anthony was acquitted of murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony.

Casey Anthony was found guilty of lying to law enforcement and is to be released from jail Sunday.