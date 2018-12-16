Casey's General Store robbed on Rangeline

COLUMBIA - Casey's General Store on Rangeline Street was robbed Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said there were two employees in the store when a male suspect forced entry into the business at 4:40 a.m.

The suspect demanded money and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, accord to CPD.

The amount of property damage is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact CPD or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.