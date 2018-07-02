Cash, drugs, guns found in Moniteau County home with child inside

MONITEAU COUNTY — Two people are in custody after Moniteau County sheriff's deputies found drugs, guns, and cash at a home in Latham, Mo. that a three-year-old child was inside.

The Sheriff's Office said they found methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs, scales, packaging materials, hand guns, and a large sum of cash. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be $35,000.

Matthew Mannering, 38, and Dyani Martinez, 20, of Latham are in Moniteau County Jail. They are awaiting formal charges.