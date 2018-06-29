Casino GM Fights Smoking Ban on Gambling Floor

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - The head of a St. Joseph casino says revenues would drop 25 percent to 30 percent if the city bans smoking on the gambling floor, putting local jobs and some funding in danger.

The City Council is considering an ordinance that would allow smoking on the gambling floor at the St. Jo Frontier Casino. But the St. Joseph News-Press reports critics are complaining it's not fair to allow smoking there not in restaurants and bars.

Casino general manager Craig Travers says a ban on smoking at the casino would force it to lay off workers and likely keep it from moving downtown.

Four public hearings on the smoking proposal are scheduled in February, after which the City Council will decide how to move forward on the ban.