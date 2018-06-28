Casino revenue up slightly in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Revenue at the St. Louis area's six casinos is up, but only slightly.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that revenue at the casinos - four in Missouri, two in Illinois - rose 0.5 percent in May, compared to May 2014. River City had the biggest jump at 7.5 percent, followed by Ameristar at 5 percent.

Lumiere Place revenue dropped 15.9 percent. Revenue also fell at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois, but just 0.7 percent.