Cass County Fire Kills Eight Horses

CLEVELAND (AP) - Eight horses have died in a fire at a Cass County barn in western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports the fire early Friday killed seven American paints and one quarter horse. All the horses were of show caliber and owned by customers at Knaus Show Horses. They were valued at between $300,000 to $400,000.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office ruled the cause to be undetermined due to the extent of damage to the barn, which was a total loss.