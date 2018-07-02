Cassel to Start at QB for Chiefs vs. Bengals

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Matt Cassel will start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against Cincinnati because Brady Quinn still has not been cleared to play following a concussion.

Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel said that Quinn feels better and that he could be cleared by the end of the week, but he couldn't take the chance that he wouldn't be ready for the Bengals.

As a result, Cassel will start his third consecutive game.

Cassel was the starter earlier this year before sustaining his own concussion in a game against Baltimore. Quinn was the fill-in starter for a game, and then got the permanent job, only to be knocked out of his second start against the Raiders.

Quinn has been practicing, but Crennel said he's not been cleared for full contact.