Castillo's HR in 10th lifts Cubs over Cards 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Welington Castillo homered and drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning single, giving the Chicago Cubs a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals that tightened the NL Central race Tuesday night.

St. Louis' lead was reduced to 1 1/2 games over second-place Pittsburgh, which clinched a playoff berth by beating Atlanta. With four games to play, the Cardinals, who secured a postseason spot last weekend, still have a magic number of four to wrap up their second consecutive division crown.

Castillo finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Zac Rosscup (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for his first major league win.

Pat Neshek (7-2) took the loss.