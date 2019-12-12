Cat cafe coming to Columbia

1 year 10 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, January 13 2018 Jan 13, 2018 Saturday, January 13, 2018 10:46:00 AM CST January 13, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Mackenzie Huck, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Less than a month after Ryan Kennedy and his wife, MacKenzie Everett-Kennedy, launched their Kickstarter campaign, they reached their $15,000 funding goal and will soon bring a cat cafe to Columbia. 

"Kickstarter is a good way for us to gauge the interest level," Kennedy said. "If we launched this project and only made $50, we'd know this was a bad idea and we should give it up. But since we had, as of this morning, 240 backers and over $15,000, we know people seem genuinely interested in this."

Kennedy said the campaign's success involved a lot of reaching out to individuals.

"My wife spent a lot of time messaging people on Facebook and emailing every single one of her friends," Kennedy said. "She has far more friends on Facebook than I do, so it was a huge process for her. She was instrumental in making this happen."

Everett-Kennedy said every donation mattered.

"We are teachers and we have teacher friends," Everett-Kennedy said. "We don't have a ton of people who can make these huge donations. The average donation was around $63."

Before Papa's Cat Cafe can open its doors to the public, Kennedy said, he still has a lot of work to do.

"The next step is traditional business stuff," Kennedy said. "We are in the process of negotiating the lease for a location, so for now, at least, we have a location in mind. After that, I guess, the fun starts, like construction and we get to shop for kitchen equipment."

Kennedy said he was not allowed to say where the location would be yet, but said it would be within walking distance of downtown.

"We want to keep it close to downtown because of the student population, but locals don't want to try and park downtown. We think we've found a place that meets both of those requests," Kennedy said.

Papa's Cat Cafe will feature 12 cats, 10 of which will be available for adoption through Boone County Animal Care.

"Why we like Boone County Animal Care is that they'll provide us with some kittens," Everett-Kennedy said. "When we went to Seoul, the cats were kittens so you could play with them. When we went to a cat cafe in St. Louis, the cats were older and they just slept all day. That's not as exciting."

The cafe will feature a dividing wall between the cat playroom and the kitchen area.

"No cats will be anywhere near the food prep area," Kennedy said. "We will also have separate HVAC systems for the cat playroom and the kitchen so no pet hair or dander gets near food prep. We also have to register as an animal boarding facility since we'll be housing the twelve cats on site."

Kennedy said a cat cafe in Columbia allows those who cannot have cats the opportunity to play with them.

"We know a lot of student housing doesn't allow pets, so we want to give students a chance to interact with cats without having to drive back home to play with their parents' cats," Kennedy said. "We also like that the American cat cafe model does the adoption process, so we're reaching out to people who can't have pets and want pets, but also people who can have pets and want pets."

The Kickstarter campaign ends Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. Kennedy said he would like to have Papa's Cat Cafe open to the public as early as May.

More News

Grid
List

Administrative changes shake up Tolton High School
Administrative changes shake up Tolton High School
COLUMBIA- Back-to-back administrative changes have shaken things up at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School. Just yesterday, principal Gwenn Roche... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:24:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
BOONE COUNTY – Almost a year later and no arrests have been made since Melissa Peskey was found dead in... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Three arrested on drug charges in Miller County
Three arrested on drug charges in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Three people were arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Miller County Jail on drug charges. ... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:47:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Attorneys in Sunshine Law case seek $345,000 from university
Attorneys in Sunshine Law case seek $345,000 from university
COLUMBIA - Attorneys involved in a lawsuit against the University of Missouri over an open records request are seeking $345,000... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:17:13 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested
2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A second man is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Kansas bar that... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 1:56:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

New report shows how much Missouri schools spend per student
New report shows how much Missouri schools spend per student
COLUMBIA - Parents are now able to see exactly how much Missouri schools are spending on their children, as part... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 1:21:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911
FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911
UNITED STATES - U.S. regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline in order... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 12:58:32 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Paris Road ramp onto U.S. 63 to be closed Thursday night
Paris Road ramp onto U.S. 63 to be closed Thursday night
COLUMBIA – The Paris Road ramp onto southbound U.S. 63 will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m.... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 12:42:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

South Callaway community raises more than $7,500 for a fifth grade student
South Callaway community raises more than $7,500 for a fifth grade student
MOKANE - Christopher Sanford will now be able to move around more easily, after teachers at South Callaway School District... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:00:00 AM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Prosecutor: Survivor of deadly September shooting a "danger to the community"
Prosecutor: Survivor of deadly September shooting a "danger to the community"
COLUMBIA - Court documents in the case of a man involved in a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 11:33:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in Top Stories

Columbia community comes together to help fight hunger
Columbia community comes together to help fight hunger
COLUMBIA - Firefighters, police, bikers, and more came out to help the Food Bank raise funds to help those fighting... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 8:14:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Rowden pre-files bill aimed at funding police officers
Rowden pre-files bill aimed at funding police officers
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill pre-filed by State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia could give law enforcement a leg up... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 6:49:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Aspire Mo honors its second class at graduation ceremony
Aspire Mo honors its second class at graduation ceremony
VANDALIA, Mo. - The Aspire Mo program graduated 10 new students at The Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 6:17:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Charges filed against former Glasgow city administrator after state audit
Charges filed against former Glasgow city administrator after state audit
JEFFERSON CITY - Thousands of dollars were missing after an audit of Glasgow, Mo., released last year. Kevin... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 6:16:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

11-year-old receiving holiday cards while battling rare disease
11-year-old receiving holiday cards while battling rare disease
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Alex Sims is just like any other kid around Christmas. He's hoping for some cards and maybe... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 5:57:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Health leaders still trying to ban flavored e-cigarettes in Columbia
Health leaders still trying to ban flavored e-cigarettes in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Substance Abuse Advisory Commission decided on Wednesday that it could not endorse the ban of all flavored... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:21:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Officials: Jersey attackers are suspects in earlier killing
Officials: Jersey attackers are suspects in earlier killing
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a news conference with other officials Wednesday... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:11:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Petition created to halt 'Ceres' from returning back to Capitol building
Petition created to halt 'Ceres' from returning back to Capitol building
JEFFERSON CITY - The bronze statue that has sat atop the Capitol for nearly 95 years is causing controversy. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:01:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 54°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 49°
6pm 46°
7pm 44°
8pm 42°