Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions

1 day 2 hours 1 minute ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - From jumping across tabletops to nestling between books, twenty cats call Papa’s Cat Café home. The interactive café brings people and cats together in an environment fit for both. And now on Sundays, Papa’s will be even more inclusive with sensory hours. 

The café’s sensory hours will provide a calmer setting for people who need or prefer limited stimuli distractions. Lowered lights and quieter music are a part of this changed environment.

These hours will be offered on the second Sunday of the month between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. starting this weekend. 

The business opened in July 2018 with the goal of opening a playroom to bring cats and people together for mutual benefit. The cats, which are from Boone County Animal Care, are nurtured and available for adoption through the café. People get the benefits of positive emotional therapy. 

Owner Ryan Kennedy said the positive therapy is a leading reason why he wanted to have sensory hours at the café. 

“We know that having pets and having cats is a very therapeutic experience for anybody, but that it does really help folks with autism,” Kennedy said. “We wanted to make our place more welcoming and more comfortable for people who wanted to come visit us who maybe weren't sure if it was gonna be an environment they could come to.”  

The café is currently scheduling a staff training session with the Thompson Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders to further expand on the sensory hours and possible day-to-day changes to make the business more inclusive to all individuals.   

Kennedy said he hopes Papa’s sensory hours will inspire other Columbia businesses to provide events and hours with limited stimuli distractions. 

“One of the hopes we have in doing this and in bringing attention to the Thompson Center and the work they do is that other businesses around town will think about ‘what can we do to be more autism friendly,’” Kennedy said. 

Because of the support the Thompson Center provides to the community, 10% of proceeds from Papa’s Cat Café sensory hours will be donated to the center. 

To make reservations, visit Papa’s Cat Café website.

More News

Grid
List

Linn County honors veterans with photo display
Linn County honors veterans with photo display
LINN COUNTY — The North Missouri Arts council will conclude its Veterans Day celebration with a special ceremony Monday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 3:30:00 AM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Hallsville girl surprised with dream of a lifetime: her own horse
Hallsville girl surprised with dream of a lifetime: her own horse
CENTRALIA — Many girls dream of getting a horse one day. For Gracie Smith, that dream came true today, thanks... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:43:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - The weekend of November 9/10, 2019 felt like fall, something our area has lacked for much of the... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:18:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in Weather

Winter wonderland of trees benefits local cancer center
Winter wonderland of trees benefits local cancer center
JEFFERSON CITY - Trees and wreaths filled the halls and rooms of the Goldschmidt Cancer Center Sunday afternoon. The Capital... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
COLUMBIA – Navigating Missouri’s lettered supplemental route system can sometimes feel like trying to navigate a jumbled mess. Instead... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:50:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Missourians compete with out-of-state marijuana businesses
Missourians compete with out-of-state marijuana businesses
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some Missouri business owners looking to profit from the state's burgeoning marijuana industry worry they're... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
COLUMBIA - From jumping across tabletops to nestling between books, twenty cats call Papa’s Cat Café home. The interactive café... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
COLUMBIA - A news release from the Columbia Police Department said officers responded to a home invasion at the 1100... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:25:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
BOONE COUNTY - Three people were injured in a car crash on Highway 63 Saturday evening. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 11:30:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Organization raises awareness about diabetes
Organization raises awareness about diabetes
COLUMBIA — Participants gathered at West Middle School on Saturday morning to spread awareness for diabetes. "The Diabetes Dash... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA — Community members came together in MU Speaker's Circle to call for justice for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 5:04:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
CENTRALIA - Hubbell Power Systems workers in Centralia will return to work Monday morning with increased wages. A majority... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 4:47:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 4:43:08 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
COLUMBIA - Children got the chance to learn about science through hands-on experiments at the Columbia Public Schools' Planetarium on... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
COLUMBIA — Pulaski County deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force seized large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cash... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Pettis County inmate dies in booking cell
Pettis County inmate dies in booking cell
COLUMBIA — An inmate died after becoming unresponsive in a booking cell of the Pettis County Jail Saturday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Fulton man charged after report of shots fired
Fulton man charged after report of shots fired
COLUMBIA — Callaway County deputies arrested a man after a report of shots fired Thursday on the 7000... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 2:55:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Columbia apartment fire brings community together
Columbia apartment fire brings community together
COLUMBIA - Fanny Winget and her son Isaac Shapiro were cleaning the house when they heard a fire alarm go... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 1:15:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
9am 29°
10am 28°
11am 28°
12pm 27°