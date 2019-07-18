Catching up on a busy offseason for Missouri basketball

Special Edition - Offseason News and Notes for Missouri Basketball



Men's Basketball

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin instructs his team during a March 6 game against Georgia. Source: Josua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald

Former Missouri forward Jontay Porter left the school to enter the NBA Draft after his sophomore year.

Porter averaged 9.9 points per game as a freshman and impressed scouts with his passing ability. However, he missed his entire sophomore season with an ACL tear.

He was projected as a first round pick by many prior to the ACL injury. While rehabbing ahead of the draft, Porter re-tore the ligament, plummeting his draft stock.

Porter hired an agent and went through the full draft process, meaning he is not eligible to return to Mizzou next season because he has forfeited his amateur status.

Porter has yet to sign with an NBA team as an undrafted free agent. Ronnie Suggs transfers to SIU Former Mizzou guard Ronnie Suggs announced on Twitter he will be transferring to Southern Illinois University. Source: Twitter: @RonnieSuggs2 Ronnie Suggs announced he will transfer to Southern Illinois University with his remaining year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

Parker Braun has been awarded the scholarship Suggs leaves behind.

Suggs was initially a walk-on at Mizzou after transferring from Bradley University. This past winter, he stepped up in the midst of injuries to Mark Smith and others and was placed on scholarship in the middle of the season.

Suggs is finishing his undergraduate degree at Mizzou this summer before joining the Salukis. Mizzou lands Brown, Okongo

Missouri signed Axel Okongo this offseason, a 7'0 center who will transfer from Northwest College. Source: Twitter: @MizzouHoops Missouri has added two players to next season's roster, a transfer and a high school recruit.

On May 14th, Missouri added 6'7" high school recruit Kobe Brown. Brown, a small forward from Huntsville, Alabama, chose the Tigers over offers from Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Penn State, among others.

Brown joins Tray Jackson from Detroit and Mario McKinnie, Jr. from St. Louis in the Tigers' 2019 recruiting class.

A month later, the Tigers signed transfer Axel Okongo, a 7'0" center who averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game at Northwest College last season.

Other news and notes

Barnett,

Other news and notes

Barnett, DeMarre Robertson find Summer League rosters
DeMarre Carroll signs with Spurs
2019-2020 SEC opponents announced

Missouri guard Jordan Roundtree wipes her tears after Mizzou''s loss to Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Roundtree will likely be asked to fill a bigger role next season after some key departures. Source: Sarai Vega/Missourian

Missouri guard Jordan Roundtree wipes her tears after Mizzou''s loss to Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Roundtree will likely be asked to fill a bigger role next season after some key departures. Source: Sarai Vega/Missourian Cunningham drafted by Phoenix Mercury, begins career Former Missouri star Sophie Cunningham was selected with the 13th overall pick of this year's WNBA Draft. Source: Liz Goodwin/Missourian Former Mizzou star Sophie Cunningham was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the 13th overall pick, the first pick of the second round, in this year's WNBA Draft.

Her professional career began on May 25th when the Mercury took on the Seattle Storm. Cunningham did not score in her first game. On June 28th, Cunningham scored a career high 19 points in a win against the Indiana Fever.

She has appeared in 13 games for the Mercury and is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Akira Levy transfers to Vanderbilt

Former Mizzou guard Akira Levy announced in June she is transferring to Vanderbilt. Source: Liz Goodwin/Missourian Former Mizzou guard Akira Levy announced in June she is transferring to Vanderbilt. Source: Liz Goodwin/Missourian With the graduation of Lauren Aldridge, Akira Levy likely would have been Mizzou's starting point guard next season. Instead, she entered her name into the transfer portal on June 7th.

Levy averaged 4.8 points per game for Missouri her freshman year. She was the Tigers' primary point guard off the bench before tearing her ACL near the end of the season.

She made her departure official in late June, electing to transfer back home to Tennessee and play at Vanderbilt University.

Levy will be forced to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules. Tigers add three transfers Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton yells instructions to her team during the Tigers' NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa. Pingeton has added a few transfers to the Tigers' roster this offseason. Source: Sarai Vega/Missourian To help counter the roster losses from graduation and player transfers, Missouri received commitments from three players transferring from other universities.

Shannon Dufficy, a transfer from Utah State, averaged a double-double last season. She scored 15.8 points and secured 10.3 rebounds per game for the Aggies.

The Tigers also added St. Louis native Shug Dickson, a transfer from Texas Tech. Dickson averaged 14 points and five assists per game for the University of Tulsa during the 2017-2018 season. She transferred to Texas Tech last season and was forced to sit out.

Finally, Mizzou landed LaDazhia Williams, a transfer from South Carolina who averaged 1.3 points per game in limited minutes over a two-year career with the Gamecocks.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Dufficy and Williams will have to sit out the upcoming season. It's unclear if Dickson will be forced to sit.

If Dickson is eligible, she will provide immediate additional offense (along with top recruits Hayley Frank and Aijah Blackwell) as the Tigers look to replace the scoring void left by the graduation of Sophie Cunningham and Cierra Porter. Other News and Notes

Kelsey Winfrey transfers to Drury

