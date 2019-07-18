Catching up on a busy offseason for Missouri basketball

1 day 5 hours 55 minutes ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:00:00 AM CDT July 17, 2019 in Full Court Press
By: Tyler Driesenga, Full Court Press Managing Editor

Special Edition - Offseason News and Notes for Missouri Basketball

Men's Basketball


Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin instructs his team during a March 6 game against Georgia. Source: Josua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald
 
Jontay Porter goes undrafted, has yet to sign

Missouri's Jontay Porter dunks the ball during a preseason inter-squad scrimmage. Porter tore his ACL before the season started and re-tore it while rehabbing in Denver ahead of the NBA Draft. Source: Bailey Valadez/Missourian
  • Former Missouri forward Jontay Porter left the school to enter the NBA Draft after his sophomore year.
  • Porter averaged 9.9 points per game as a freshman and impressed scouts with his passing ability. However, he missed his entire sophomore season with an ACL tear.
  • He was projected as a first round pick by many prior to the ACL injury. While rehabbing ahead of the draft, Porter re-tore the ligament, plummeting his draft stock.
  • Porter hired an agent and went through the full draft process, meaning he is not eligible to return to Mizzou next season because he has forfeited his amateur status.
  • Porter has yet to sign with an NBA team as an undrafted free agent.
 

Ronnie Suggs transfers to SIU

Former Mizzou guard Ronnie Suggs announced on Twitter he will be transferring to Southern Illinois University. Source: Twitter: @RonnieSuggs2
  • Ronnie Suggs announced he will transfer to Southern Illinois University with his remaining year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
  • Parker Braun has been awarded the scholarship Suggs leaves behind.
  • Suggs was initially a walk-on at Mizzou after transferring from Bradley University. This past winter, he stepped up in the midst of injuries to Mark Smith and others and was placed on scholarship in the middle of the season.
  • Suggs is finishing his undergraduate degree at Mizzou this summer before joining the Salukis.

Mizzou lands BrownOkongo


Missouri signed Axel Okongo this offseason, a 7'0 center who will transfer from Northwest College. Source: Twitter: @MizzouHoops
  • Missouri has added two players to next season's roster, a transfer and a high school recruit.
  • On May 14th, Missouri added 6'7" high school recruit Kobe Brown. Brown, a small forward from Huntsville, Alabama, chose the Tigers over offers from Vanderbilt, Minnesota and Penn State, among others. 
  • Brown joins Tray Jackson from Detroit and Mario McKinnie, Jr. from St. Louis in the Tigers' 2019 recruiting class.
  • A month later, the Tigers signed transfer Axel Okongo, a 7'0" center who averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game at Northwest College last season.

Other news and notes
BarnettRobertson find Summer League rosters
DeMarre Carroll signs with Spurs
Women's Basketball

Missouri guard Jordan Roundtree wipes her tears after Mizzou''s loss to Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Roundtree will likely be asked to fill a bigger role next season after some key departures. Source: Sarai Vega/Missourian
 
Cunningham drafted by Phoenix Mercury, begins career
Former Missouri star Sophie Cunningham was selected with the 13th overall pick of this year's WNBA Draft. Source: Liz Goodwin/Missourian
  • Former Mizzou star Sophie Cunningham was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the 13th overall pick, the first pick of the second round, in this year's WNBA Draft. 
  • Her professional career began on May 25th when the Mercury took on the Seattle Storm. Cunningham did not score in her first game. On June 28th, Cunningham scored a career high 19 points in a win against the Indiana Fever.
  • She has appeared in 13 games for the Mercury and is averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Akira Levy transfers to Vanderbilt

Former Mizzou guard Akira Levy announced in June she is transferring to Vanderbilt. Source: Liz Goodwin/Missourian
  • With the graduation of Lauren Aldridge, Akira Levy likely would have been Mizzou's starting point guard next season. Instead, she entered her name into the transfer portal on June 7th.
  • Levy averaged 4.8 points per game for Missouri her freshman year. She was the Tigers' primary point guard off the bench before tearing her ACL near the end of the season.
  • She made her departure official in late June, electing to transfer back home to Tennessee and play at Vanderbilt University.
  • Levy will be forced to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules. 
Tigers add three transfers
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton yells instructions to her team during the Tigers' NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa. Pingeton has added a few transfers to the Tigers' roster this offseason. Source: Sarai Vega/Missourian
    • To help counter the roster losses from graduation and player transfers, Missouri received commitments from three players transferring from other universities.
    • Shannon Dufficy, a transfer from Utah State, averaged a double-double last season. She scored 15.8 points and secured 10.3 rebounds per game for the Aggies. 
    • The Tigers also added St. Louis native Shug Dickson, a transfer from Texas Tech. Dickson averaged 14 points and five assists per game for the University of Tulsa during the 2017-2018 season. She transferred to Texas Tech last season and was forced to sit out.
    • Finally, Mizzou landed LaDazhia Williams, a transfer from South Carolina who averaged 1.3 points per game in limited minutes over a two-year career with the Gamecocks. 
    • Due to NCAA transfer rules, Dufficy and Williams will have to sit out the upcoming season. It's unclear if Dickson will be forced to sit.
    • If Dickson is eligible, she will provide immediate additional offense (along with top recruits Hayley Frank and Aijah Blackwell) as the Tigers look to replace the scoring void left by the graduation of Sophie Cunningham and Cierra Porter.

    Other News and Notes
    Kelsey Winfrey transfers to Drury
     
     
    Twitter Poll: What's the biggest storyline from this offseason for the Missouri Tigers? Vote on Twitter: @FullCourtMizzou
    If you have any comments or suggestions about this newsletter, DM us on Twitter @FullCourtMizzou or email us at officialfullcourtpress@gmail.com. Thank you for your support!

    More News

    Grid
    List

    House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
    House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
    WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a... More >>
    17 minutes ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:38:19 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

    Cooling centers open in Missouri as temperatures rise
    Cooling centers open in Missouri as temperatures rise
    COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cooling centers are opening around Missouri as high temperatures and humidity create dangerous conditions. The... More >>
    33 minutes ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:22:02 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

    State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
    State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
    JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the Lieutenant Governor's office while now-Governor Mike Parson was... More >>
    1 hour ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:43:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

    MU police ask for help identifying three people
    MU police ask for help identifying three people
    COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals. Officers believe... More >>
    1 hour ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:15:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

    Man charged in road rage shooting in St. Louis area
    Man charged in road rage shooting in St. Louis area
    TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with shooting up a woman's car on a... More >>
    1 hour ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:57:41 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

    Trump blasts 4 congresswomen; crowd roars, 'Send her back!'
    Trump blasts 4 congresswomen; crowd roars, 'Send her back!'
    GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Going after four Democratic congresswomen one by one, a combative President Donald Trump turned his campaign... More >>
    2 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:53:16 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

    Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
    Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
    TOKYO (AP) — A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable... More >>
    2 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:43:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

    MoDOT: the public will stay informed throughout Missouri River Bridge repairs
    MoDOT: the public will stay informed throughout Missouri River Bridge repairs
    ROCHEPORT - Concerned drivers will have an opportunity to learn more about the 2020 Missouri River Bridge repairs in meetings... More >>
    8 hours ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:21:00 AM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

    Flight declares emergency after smell of smoke, lands in Columbia
    Flight declares emergency after smell of smoke, lands in Columbia
    COLUMBIA — An American Airlines flight landed safely Wednesday night shortly after pilots declared an emergency because of the smell... More >>
    15 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:30:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

    Gasconade deputies request help locating "Most Wanted Fugitive"
    Gasconade deputies request help locating "Most Wanted Fugitive"
    COLUMBIA — The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that it needs help finding its... More >>
    16 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 7:12:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

    Jefferson City small businesses get help with natural disaster recovery
    Jefferson City small businesses get help with natural disaster recovery
    JEFFERSON CITY -- Businesses affected by April's severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding will have the opportunity to apply for loans.... More >>
    17 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:27:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in Continuous News

    Columbia pools deal with excessive heat warning
    Columbia pools deal with excessive heat warning
    COLUMBIA - Temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high after a severe weather alert was issued by The National Weather... More >>
    17 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:03:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

    Man who admitted to trespassing at Columbia schools arrested
    Man who admitted to trespassing at Columbia schools arrested
    COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a Columbia man who pleaded guilty to trespassing at two area schools. Kelvin... More >>
    20 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 3:53:35 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

    Day two of MU - Beagle Freedom Project trial continues
    Day two of MU - Beagle Freedom Project trial continues
    COLUMBIA – Day two of the MU-Beagle Freedom Project continued today in Boone County Circuit Court. Money is at... More >>
    20 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

    Two MFA Agri Services centers in mid-Missouri close their doors
    Two MFA Agri Services centers in mid-Missouri close their doors
    COLUMBIA - MFA Inc. is shutting the doors to five of its Agri Service centers, including locations in Columbia and... More >>
    22 hours ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 1:25:00 PM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

    Update: driver identified in deadly crash near Harrisburg
    Update: driver identified in deadly crash near Harrisburg
    BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the driver in a deadly crash Wednesday as 32-year-old Antoinette Knight... More >>
    1 day ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:51:00 AM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

    Mizzou football player pleads guilty to peace disturbance, gets probation
    Mizzou football player pleads guilty to peace disturbance, gets probation
    COLUMBIA - Mizzou football player Tre Williams will serve two years unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty to peace disturbance.... More >>
    1 day ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:25:00 AM CDT July 17, 2019 in News

    Community rallies around youth football after gear vandalized
    Community rallies around youth football after gear vandalized
    ST. JAMES — Local businesses have come together to support the St. James youth football team after someone broke into... More >>
    1 day ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT July 16, 2019 in News
    Next Page
    Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
    Interactive Radar
    Columbia, MO
    Broken Clouds 88°
    Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
    View 11 active weather alerts
    12pm 92°
    1pm 93°
    2pm 94°
    3pm 97°