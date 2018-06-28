Catherine Hanaway halts campaign following Schweich death

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's former House Speaker Catherine Hanaway has put her campaign for governor on hold following the death of state auditor Tom Schweich, who also was seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

Hanaway's spokesman said Friday that she's canceled appearances scheduled for the weekend in Joplin and in Stoddard and McDonald counties.

Spokesman Nick Maddux says the events have been cancelled out of respect for the auditor's life and for his family.

He says there is no time frame for when events will resume as that has not yet been discussed.

Hanaway and Schweich traded barbs after the auditor launched his campaign in late January.

Schweich fatally shot himself Thursday in what police say was an apparent suicide.

A funeral for Schweich is scheduled for Tuesday.