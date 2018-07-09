Catholic High School Chooses Mascot and Colors

COLUMBIA - Fr. Tolton Catholic High School announced its school mascot will be the Trailblazers.

The decision was made from input from the public through mail and the school's website.

The mascot was eventually picked by a committee of school administration, parents, and friends of the school.

President-Principal Kristie Wolfe said one of the main reasons for choosing the Trailblazer as the school's mascot was because this school- the first Catholic high school in Columbia is also a Trailblazer.