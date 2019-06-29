Catholic High School Possible in Columbia

The lady of Our Lourdes Catholic Church was packed, but not for mass.

Future students filled the church to hear plans to build a Catholic high school in Columbia.

Bishop John R. Gaydos of the diocese of Jefferson City kicked off the $10 million campaign.

"From the time I walked in here, it's been part of our hope to some day actually do this," explained Gaydos.

"Columbia is the largest city in our diocese. It seemed to be a natural for a site for a catholic high school."

The ceremony included artist renderings of the school. It would be built on Gans Road, just off Route 63.

Consultant Bob Schmersahl is in charge of fundraising.

"We've been doing fundraising, kind of silent phase, we've been doing that for a couple months, and now we're going to the public, that's part of today," said Schmersahl.

The Columbia Catholic School would support 250 students, some may come from the Columbia School District.

"I think it will be a great partnership and a great opportunity for families to make a choice for whatever's best for their students," said Dr. Lynn Barnett

Schmersahl says he expects the $10 million to be raised within the next four months.