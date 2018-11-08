Catholic School in Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City has begun a fundraising campaign to build a new high school in Columbia. The diocese is pledging $1.5 million to kick off the campaign. It hopes to raise at least $10 million for the school, which would have room for 250 students. The diocese hopes to open the school in 2009 on 23 acres of land it bought two years ago. The school would include a performing arts center, all major sports, a small chapel, gym, media center and several extracurricular clubs. The school would open to ninth and tenth grades in the fall of 2009, with eleventh grade added in 2010 and 12th grade beginning in 2011. Meanwhile, Columbia Public Schools will ask voters in April to approve $60 million in bonds to open a fourth public high school.