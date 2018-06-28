Catholics Protest Conference On Sexual Orientation

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis Catholic group plans to protest a conference at Saint Louis University today that aims to help gays and lesbians change their sexual orientation. The St. Louis Catholic Action Network for Social Justice says the Courage National Conference is wrong to suggest that chastity can change same-sex attraction. According to its Web site, Courage ministers to those with same-sex attractions and helps them develop chastity in union with Christ. The Catholic group says the Courage organization has been discredited by some in the psychological and medical community.