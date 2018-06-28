Cattle Feed With A Kick
A new MU study looks at how it may help calves grow faster. The concept starts with a feed mixture, adds supplement, and finally the glycerin, a byproduct from biodiesel fuel plants. Biodiesel fuel is made from vegetable oil, like soybean oil. The vegetable oil breaks down into 90 percent biodiesel fuel and 10 percent glycerin or glycerol. The leftover Glycerin is what interests researchers.
Missouri has several biodiesel plants including one in Mexico, which can produce 30 million gallons of biodiesel a year.
"For each gallon of biodiesel production, there's about 3/4 of a pound of crude glycerol that's produced so the plants that make biodiesel have to find an outlet for the crude glycerol," said Monty Kerley, MU Professor. "One of the best outlets for crude glycerol is using as an animal feed."
Different amounts of glycerin are added to the cattle feed. The calves eat 0, 5, 10 or 20 percent glycerin in their daily diet. Researchers want to find out how glycerin affects the growth of calves. In the MU study, calves will eat feed mixed with glycerin for 120 days, to determine the optimal amount of glycerin to maximize animal growth.
"What we're doing with our research is we're looking at different levels of glycerol so what we'll be able to do is tell producers who are raising cattle the best level of glycerol to use and what the value of glycerol is compared to other feed stuffs," Kerley said.
Kerley says Europe already mixes glycerin with cattle feed. Researchers will also see if Glycerin improves meat quality. Study results will come out in late fall of next year.
Missouri has several biodiesel plants including one in Mexico, which can produce 30 million gallons of biodiesel a year.
"For each gallon of biodiesel production, there's about 3/4 of a pound of crude glycerol that's produced so the plants that make biodiesel have to find an outlet for the crude glycerol," said Monty Kerley, MU Professor. "One of the best outlets for crude glycerol is using as an animal feed."
Different amounts of glycerin are added to the cattle feed. The calves eat 0, 5, 10 or 20 percent glycerin in their daily diet. Researchers want to find out how glycerin affects the growth of calves. In the MU study, calves will eat feed mixed with glycerin for 120 days, to determine the optimal amount of glycerin to maximize animal growth.
"What we're doing with our research is we're looking at different levels of glycerol so what we'll be able to do is tell producers who are raising cattle the best level of glycerol to use and what the value of glycerol is compared to other feed stuffs," Kerley said.
Kerley says Europe already mixes glycerin with cattle feed. Researchers will also see if Glycerin improves meat quality. Study results will come out in late fall of next year.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in