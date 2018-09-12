Cattle Rustlers Strike Again in SW Missouri County

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. (AP) - The plague of cattle rustling goes on in southwest Missouri's Greene County.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says the latest episode occurred sometime Sunday in Walnut Grove. KOLR-TV reports that someone made off with 13 head of yearling Charolais heifers.

The sheriff says all 13 had green or blue tags on their right ears.

Rural Greene County has been hit by repeated cattle thefts this year. About 20 young calves were stolen in early January. Forty to 50 head of cattle were stolen later that month, and 19 were taken in March.

Authorities advise cattle producers to check their livestock often. They're also urging residents to report any suspicious persons or vehicles around pastures where cattle are kept.