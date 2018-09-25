Cattlemen Days Rodeo Kicks Off in Ashland Tonight

ASHLAND - The 36th annual Cattlemen Days rodeo kicks off at 8 p.m. tonight in Ashland.

There will be 7 main rodeo events and a kiddy roundup.

Tickets for adults cost $13 at the gate, or $11 in advance. Children ages 6 to 11 can get in for $5, while children 5 and under are free.

There is $14,000 worth of prize money for contestants.