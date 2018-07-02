Cattlemen Hold Fundraiser For Foundation, PAC

COLUMBIA - A group that raises money to support scholarships for college students as well as represent the Missouri Cattlemen Association's interests in politics held an auction Saturday to raise money.

Eight cattle producers donated more than $14,000 in total credit for the auction to benefit the Missouri Cattlemen Foundation.

Cattlemen Foundation representative Katie Steen says the group was able to offer a record 26 scholarships for college students this year.

"We know there's a need. Schools are not necessarily making it very easy right now, so scholarships are the easiest thing we can do right now to help youth get involved in ag," Steen said.

The Cattlemen Foundation's political action committee also stands to benefit from the fundraiser. The PAC is one of the advocates for repeal of Proposition B, a voter-approved law aimed at curbing instances of large-scale animal breeding operations, or so-called "puppy mills." Proponents say the law is necessary, but advocates for its repeal say the law will have unintended consequences for agriculture.