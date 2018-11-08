Cause Known for Fire Causing $190,000 Damage

COLUMBIA - Investigators completed the structure fire cause which occurred Tuesday morning. The fire caused $190,000 in damage. Fire investigators determined it started because of fireworks placed in a cardboard box. The fire then spread to other combustibles inside the families garage.

The fire charred their car early Tuesday morning, requiring 11 emergency units to respond just after 1 a.m.

Captain Chris Swisher said the man and woman both escaped without injuries from the home, located on Rockhampton Circle near Scott Boulevard.

Lt. Brian Maydwell said the fire started in the garage and spread to the attic. Swisher said it took about 45 minutes for crews to extinguish it. In addition to depleting the garage and mini-van, the fire also destroyed much of the home's right side.