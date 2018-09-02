Cause of Death Undetermined for Holts Summit Woman

By: The Associated Press

HOLTS SUMMIT (AP) - Police say an autopsy did not determine the cause of death for a Kansas City woman whose body was found near a mid-Missouri gas station last week.

The body of 44-year-old Jessica Murafetis was found last Thursday in Holts Summit. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Holts Summit police announced Monday that it will likely be several months before toxicology results in the case will be returned.

Police said in a news release that the public has provided several valuable tips during the investigation.

Murafetis had lived in Kansas City about four years. She had relatives in Johnson County, Mo.