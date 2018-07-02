Cause of Thanskgiving Sedalia fire cannot be determined

SEDALIA (AP) — The cause of a fire that destroyed three Sedalia homes on Thanksgiving Day isn't known.

Sedalia Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Irwin says the cause couldn't be determined because of "the complexity of the house." The Sedalia Democrat reports that heavy smoke was coming out of the first residence to catch fire when crews arrived. High winds then spread the fire to neighboring homes that also were destroyed.

A fourth home sustained exterior and smoke damage, while two additional had just minor smoke damage.

The fire took about seven hours to put out. Irwin says two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.